This leaked draft memo is the Trump administration's starting point for a border crackdown - Vox

Vox reports;

It doesn't need the National Guard. It just needs to follow what Trump's already signed.

Allowing some state governors to deputize the National Guard to help arrest and detain immigrants isn't the only step the Trump administration considered to carry out the president's executive order on immigration. The administration also sketched out plans for wide-scale, mandatory detention of asylum seekers; sending immigrants back to Mexico while their cases were still pending in immigration court; and making it much easier to deport unauthorized immigrants living in the US without a court hearing at all.

The Trump administration forcefully denied reports (originally made by the Associated Press) on Friday that it was considering deputizing some National Guard units to enforce immigration law.

But it didn’t deny that the memo that proposal came from — which lays out options for implementing an executive order President Trump signed, and which is dated January 25, the day he signed it — was real.

The memo, obtained by Vox and posted here, appears to have been a starting point, as the Department of Homeland Security considered how to translate Trump’s executive order on border security into policy. And while the National Guard proposal got the initial round of attention, it’s far from the only suggestion in the memo that would represent a huge crackdown on immigrants trying to enter (and living in) the US.

Leaks of draft policies have become common under the Trump administration, and both Vox and other outlets have received and published leaked drafts of potential executive orders that President Trump might sign. This memo, though, is different. It’s the starting point for the discussions about how to implement Trump’s sweeping executive order on border policy issued January 25.

The final memo, reportedly coming out in the very near future, may not include all the most aggressive proposals. It’s almost certainly been revised, and the National Guard provision might not have been the only one eliminated.

But much of this memo — including some of the most drastic changes it suggests — simply reflects the executive order Trump already signed. For those provisions to be less aggressive in their final version, DHS would have to soft-pedal the order.