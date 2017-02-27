NYT: Trump to Ask for Sharp Increases in Military Spending, Officials Say

NYT reports;

Trump to Ask for Sharp Increases in Military Spending, Officials Say

WASHINGTON — President Trump will instruct federal agencies on Monday to assemble a budget for the coming fiscal year that includes sharp increases in Defense Department spending and drastic enough cuts to domestic agencies that he can keep his promise to leave Social Security and Medicare alone, according to four senior administration officials. The budget outline will be the first move in a campaign this week to reset the narrative of Mr. Trump's turmoil-tossed White House.

A day before delivering a high-stakes address on Tuesday to a joint session of Congress, Mr. Trump will demand a budget with tens of billions of dollars in reductions to the Environmental Protection Agency and State Department, according to four senior administration officials with direct knowledge of the plan. Social safety net programs, aside from the big entitlement programs for retirees, would also be hit hard.

Preliminary budget outlines are usually little-noticed administrative exercises, the first step in negotiations between the White House and federal agencies that usually shave the sharpest edges off the initial request.

But this plan — a product of a collaboration between the Office of Management and Budget director, Mick Mulvaney; the National Economic Council director, Gary Cohn; and the White House chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon — is intended to make a big splash for a president eager to show that he is a man of action.

Mr. Trump's top advisers huddled in the White House this weekend to work on his Tuesday night prime-time address. They focused on a single, often overlooked message amid the chaos of his first weeks in the White House: the assertion that the reality-show candidate is now a president determined to keep audacious campaign promises on immigration, the economy and the budget, no matter how sloppy or disruptive it looks from the outside.

"They might not agree with everything you do, but people will respect you for doing what you said you were going to do," said Jason Miller, a top communications strategist on the Trump campaign who remains close to the White House.

"He's doing something first, and there's time for talk later," Mr. Miller added. "This is ultimately how he's going to get people who didn't vote, or people who didn't vote for him, into the fold. Inside the Beltway and with the media, there's this focus on the palace intrigue. Out in the rest of the country, they are seeing a guy who is focused on jobs and the economy."