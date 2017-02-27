The Daily Beast reports;

Steve Bannon, Trump's Top Guy, Told Me He Was 'A Leninist' Who Wants To 'Destroy the State'

Why has the Trump campaign taken as its new head a self-described Leninist?

I met Steve Bannon—the executive director of Breitbart.com who's now become the chief executive of the Trump campaign, replacing the newly resigned Paul Manafort—at a book party held in his Capitol Hill townhouse on Nov. 12, 2013. We were standing next to a picture of his daughter, a West Point graduate, who at the time was a lieutenant in the 101 Airborne Division serving in Iraq. The picture was notable because she was sitting on what was once Saddam Hussein's gold throne with a machine gun on her lap.

"I'm very proud of her," Bannon said.

Then we had a long talk about his approach to politics. He never called himself a "populist" or an "American nationalist," as so many think of him today. "I'm a Leninist," Bannon proudly proclaimed.