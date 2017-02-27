'We all need answers' on Trump and Russia, George W. Bush says - The Boston Globe

Boston Globe reports;

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President George W. Bush said Monday ‘‘we all need answers’’ on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump’s team and the Russian government, and didn’t rule out the idea that a special prosecutor could be necessary to lead an investigation.

The Republican also defended the media’s role in keeping world leaders in check, noting that ‘‘power can be addictive,’’ and warned against immigration policies that could alienate Muslims. ‘‘I am for an immigration policy that’s welcoming and upholds the law,’’ Bush told NBC’s ‘‘Today’’ show.

Bush’s comments came after a prominent Republican in Congress, Rep. Darrell Issa of California, called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and was in touch with Trump’s top advisers during the campaign.