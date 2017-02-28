Trump says he's open to 'compromise' immigration bill

AP reports;

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, signaling a potential shift on a signature issue, indicated Tuesday that he's open to immigration legislation that would give legal status to some people living in the U.S. illegally and provide a pathway to citizenship to those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The president, in a lunch with news anchors ahead of his address to Congress on Tuesday night, said, "The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides."

A person with knowledge of the discussion confirmed his comments to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Trump campaigned as an immigration hardliner, vowing to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and pledging to step up deportations.

Since taking office, some of his policy moves have hewed closely to those promises, including new guidance from the Department of Homeland Security that would subject any immigrant in the country illegally to deportation if they are charged or convicted of any offense, or even suspected of a crime.

But the president also has suggested he is open to finding a solution for the so-called Dreamers — those who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Although he railed again President Barack Obama's executive actions to protect those immigrants from deportation, Trump has not rolled back those safeguards and has suggested he has other priorities.