Stephen Colbert annotated Trump's speech — and destroyed Kellyanne Conway in the process

By Kenm77
Wed Mar 1, 2017 11:52 AM
WaPo reports;

After President Trump's first big speech to Congress, Stephen Colbert hosted a live broadcast of "The Late Show" — annotating the address and taking digs at the administration. Colbert aired a clip showing Trump being announced Tuesday night as "the president of the United States!"

"Any chance there's a mistake and 'Moonlight' is the president?" Colbert quipped, crossing his fingers.

He also took a jab at Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, who was back in the news earlier in the day over a photo showing her kneeling on an Oval Office couch. Although Conway has been a favorite mark among late-night comics, Colbert did not reference any specific incident. But he showed a clip from Trump's address in which the president said he had placed a hiring freeze on "nonmilitary and nonessential federal workers."

"Nonessential federal workers," Colbert repeated. "So Kellyanne Conway is out? … You will be missed."

Full story in article.

