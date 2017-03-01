Newsvine

It's now political suicide for Republicans if they don't call for a deeper investigations on Russia - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

President Trump's Russia problems just got a whole lot worse.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kisylak twice during in 2016, according to the Washington Post, conversations that run directly counter to Sessions's assertions during his confirmation hearing to be the nation's top cop.

In that Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Jan. 1o, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken asked Sessions whether he was aware of any contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russian intelligence officials. “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians,” Sessions replied.

It does not take a political genius to understand how big a problem this is for Sessions, Trump and Congressional Republicans more broadly.  (Sessions's response -- I talked to a lot people! -- isn't going to cut it.)

Full story in article.

