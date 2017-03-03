Vox reports;

The Trump-Russia scandals: a quick visual guide

As Vox's Zack Beauchamp writes, there are three separate Trump-Russia scandals that together call into question the nature of Trump's relationship with Russia: the resignation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn; the hacking of the DNC; and the as yet mostly unproven dossier. Now it seems there could be a fourth: The Washington Post reported Wednesday night that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Russia's ambassador to the US twice, even though he has stated twice that he did not.

To explain how the players in these scandals are related, we made a web that highlights the important cross-connections in this Trump-Russia universe.