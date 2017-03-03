Was a Trump Server Communicating With Russia? Evaluating new evidence and countertheories.

Slate reports;

Sorting through the new evidence, and competing theories, about the Trump server that appeared to be communicating with a Russian bank.

On Monday, I published a reported piece that raised questions about a server owned by the Trump Organization. The server appeared to be unusually configured, and to communicate almost exclusively with two servers registered to Alfa Bank in Moscow. The piece followed a group of computer scientists who had stumbled upon the Trump server in July, and it told the story of how they deployed their expertise to make sense of their discovery.

The story required voyaging deep into the arcana of the internet. The key piece of evidence for the server’s strange behavior was a set of logs of Domain Name Server, or DNS, look-ups. These are the communications between servers that enable an email to reach its destination. The computer scientists had no actual examples of email exchanged between Trump and Alfa—only inferences about that prospect, based on their close reading of the logs. I spoke with many DNS experts. They found the evidence strongly suggestive of a relationship between the Trump Organization and the bank but not conclusive. It was a subject that I believed deserved public airing and further exploration.

Publication of my article was quickly followed by responses from the Trump campaign and Alfa Bank, both of which offered more detailed accounts of the server activity than they had provided when I’d asked them for comment. My piece also elicited a series of valuable objections and credible alternate theories from technology reporters and other computer scientists. I take these seriously and believe they also deserve public airing and exploration. Several of the critiques of the hypothesis offered by the experts in my piece offer simpler, more benign explanations for the server activity. I’ll describe them here.