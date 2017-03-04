Republicans adopted pro-Russia stance on Ukraine just after Trump officials met with Russian ambassador | The Independent

Independent UK reports;

Donald Trump appears to have pushed for the Republicans to adopt a pro-Moscow policy over Ukraine just as his senior aides were meeting with Russia’s US Ambassador.

At the Republican National Convention last summer, the party agreed to insert language into its platform that opposed arming or providing Ukraine with weapons to take on pro-Russian rebels. At the time, Mr Trump told an interviewer he “wasn’t involved in it”.

But now, a former adviser to Mr Trump has revealed that the push to change the platform came after the direct intervention of the New York tycoon. Mr Trump had hinted as to his views on Ukraine during a speech in the spring of 2016, where the Russian Ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, was among the guests.

CNN said that a Republican advisor, JD Gordon, had said the move to push the change in the party’s policy was to make it align with Mr Trump’s personal views.

Mr Gordon previously said that he did not speak publicly at the GOP national security sub-committee meeting, where the amendment was discussed. Originally the policy called for “providing lethal defence weapons” to the Ukrainian army to fend off Russian-backed rebels. It was changed to “providing appropriate assistance” to Ukraine.

The broadcaster said that Mr Gordon had now revealed that he and others “advocated for the GOP platform to include language against arming Ukrainians against pro-Russian rebels because this was in line with Trump's views.”

“Gordon says Trump said at the meeting…that he didn’t want to go to World War Three over Ukraine,” CNN said.