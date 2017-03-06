North Korea fires four ballistic missiles into sea, angering Japan and South| Reuters

Newsvine

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles into sea, angering Japan and South

Mon Mar 6, 2017
Reuters reports;

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest on Monday, angering South Korea and Japan, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as a preparation for war.

South Korea's military said the missiles were unlikely to have been intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), which can reach the United States. The missiles flew on average 1,000 km (620 miles) and reached a height of 260 km (160 miles).

Some of the missiles landed in waters as close as 300 km (190 miles) from Japan's northwest coast, Japan's Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said in Tokyo.

Full story in article.

