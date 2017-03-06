NYT: Trump's New Order Bans Immigrants From 6 Muslim Nations, Except Iraq

NYT reports;

Trump's New Order Bans Immigrants From 6 Muslim Nations, Except Iraq

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Monday signed a revised version of his executive order banning migrants from predominantly Muslim nations, removing Iraqi citizens from the original travel ban at the urging of the State and Defense departments.

The order, which comes about a month after federal judges blocked Mr. Trump's haphazardly implemented ban in January on residents from seven Middle Eastern and African countries, was delayed for about a week as the White House sought to better coordinate its activities with federal agencies.

It was also pushed back to maximize its public relations impact, according to three administration officials.

The timing of the ban is intended to reset the White House political narrative, after a tumultuous week that began with a well-received address to a joint session of Congress. That was overshadowed quickly by the controversies over the failure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to inform the Senate of his contacts with a Russian diplomat and of Mr. Trump's unsupported accusation that President Barack Obama tried to wiretap his phones during the 2016 campaign.