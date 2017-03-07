CIA providing raw intelligence to senators for Trump-Russia probe - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The CIA has begun providing raw intelligence documents to members of Congress who are investigating Russia’s meddling in the presidential election, two senators said Tuesday.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and the majority whip, said he visited CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., on Monday to view “four large binders full of classified information that’s been made available to the committee to conduct” its wide-ranging investigation.

Sen. Mark Warner, the Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, said he planned to travel to Langley on Wednesday to view the raw intelligence documents, which formed the basis of the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia sought to sway the election in favor of President Donald Trump.

Warner emphasized that the documents were “not the extent of the information we'll need” to conduct the Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation, which will include looking into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

The Virginia senator said he and Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) were in discussions about which people should be interviewed as part of the probe. He declined to say whether the committee would seek testimony from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a top Trump backer, who during his January confirmation hearing did not disclose two meetings he had with Russia’s ambassador last year.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the Intelligence Committee had reached out to former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page and that Page had responded to the panel that he would "provide any information" that might be needed.