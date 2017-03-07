WikiLeaks dumps alleged secret CIA 'hacking arsenal' - POLITICO

Politico reports;

WikiLeaks on Tuesday began publishing what it claims is the CIA's secret "hacking arsenal" that reveals how the intelligence agency transforms smartphones, computers and internet-connected televisions into spying devices.

The cache allegedly comes from the agency’s Cyber Intelligence Center, potentially spilling into the public domain an unprecedented amount of information about the CIA's electronic snooping. WikiLeaks called it the "largest ever publication of confidential documents" about the agency.

While a CIA spokesman would not comment "on the authenticity or content of purported intelligence documents," a former U.S. intelligence officer told POLITICO that the leaked documents looked legitimate.

On Twitter, Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who exposed the vast expanse of the government's spying apparatus, also said the documents appeared "authentic" because of the program names, among other arcane details.

If the files are genuine, their release marks the latest embarrassing episode for the intelligence community. Last year, a group calling itself “the Shadow Brokers” released classified NSA hacking tools that revealed so-called zero-day exploits, or unknown code flaws in popular products the government is exploiting.

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden said during an interview on MSNBC that "if it is what it pretends to be," then "it would be very, very damaging."

Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) agreed, telling reporters the leak was of the "greatest severity."

Posted Tuesday morning, the files detail a variety of hacking techniques, such as malware, viruses and zero-days. The files do not, however, include enough information to allow potential hackers to repurpose the attack methods, according to WikiLeaks.

Buried in the trove of documents are folders that detail the CIA’s methods of infecting Android and Apple phones. One page, for instance, lists 24 Android exploits, some of which the CIA shared with the NSA and the British spy agency GCHQ.