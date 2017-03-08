CIA to WikiLeaks: We're doing our jobs by spying - CNET

CNET reports;

The CIA said it's just doing its job, whether or not it has a giant arsenal of hacking tools for phones, computers and smart TVs.

After WikiLeaks released thousands of documents claiming to show the CIA's tools for hacking into iPhones, Android phones, computers, cars and smart TVs, the US government agency is standing its ground in the spy vs. spy face-off.

While the CIA still will not confirm or deny if the documents are authentic, it argues that hacking and gathering intelligence is exactly what it should be doing.

"It is CIA's job to be innovative, cutting edge, and the first line of defense in protecting this country from enemies abroad," Jonathan Liu, a CIA spokesman said in an emailed statement. "America deserves nothing less."

The documents released with WikiLeaks' "Vault 7" include exploits for iOS, Android and operating systems like Windows, Linux -- pretty much anything with an internet connection. WikiLeaks claims that the CIA was able to get remote access to gadgets through these vulnerabilities, allowing them to bypass encryption on messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal.