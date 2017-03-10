Sean Hannity embraces WikiLeaks conspiracy CIA faked DNC email hack - Business Insider

Business Insider reports;

It didn't take even 48 hours for an online conspiracy theory to make its way from the reply section of the WikiLeaks Twitter account to the prime-time airwaves on Fox News and top conservative radio programs.

On Tuesday, WikiLeaks released a batch of apparent CIA documents describing the agency's extensive cybersecurity and hacking capabilities, which appear to allow agents to hack into a variety of smart, internet-collected devices.

And as WikiLeaks began promoting its most interesting documents, a conspiracy theory was born.

The theory appeared to emerge first on WikiLeaks' Twitter account about an hour after the group released the Vault 7 documents. WikiLeaks highlighted the alleged abilities for CIA hackers to leave behind trails that resemble other hackers.

Readers jumped on the tweet, leaping to the conclusion that perhaps the CIA could be responsible for the hack and release of private emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's former campaign chair John Podesta's email account.

There are reports in media outlets from The New York Times to Fox News showing in detail Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, including the hack and release of DNC and Podesta emails. Numerous US intelligence and law enforcement agencies have all also blamed Russia for the hacks.

Further, The Intercept on Wednesday reported that the CIA program — called UMBRAGE — seems primarily used a as a shortcut tool for writing code, and does not mention any ways to create a "false flag" operation. Instead, the Intercept reported, the tools for the CIA to hide their tracks appear to be routine security procedures that would be well-known by professional hackers.

But this information didn't stop the theory from picking up steam among many prominent online supporters of President Donald Trump, including social-media figures like radio host Bill Mitchell and Ann Coulter.