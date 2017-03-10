Sessions won't rule out special prosecutor for Obama Justice Dept. | TheHill

Newsvine

Sessions won't rule out special prosecutor for Obama Justice Dept.

Fri Mar 10, 2017
The Hill reports;

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday that he wouldn't rule out appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the Justice Department under former President Obama.

“I’m going to do everything I possibly can to restore the independence and professionalism of the Department of Justice,” Sessions told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “So we would have to consider whether or not some outside special counsel is needed.

“Generally, a good review of that internally is the first step before any such decision is made.”

Full story in article.

