Ex-CIA deputy director: Leak 'has to be an inside job' | TheHill

The Hill reports;

Former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell believes the leak of CIA documents published this week by WikiLeaks "has to be an inside job."

"This data is not shared outside CIA. It's only inside CIA," Morell said in an interview with "CBS This Morning" on Saturday.

He argued that the data is on CIA's "secret network" that is not connected to other networks."It's on CIA's top secret network, which is not connected to any other network. So, this has to be an inside job," he added.

WikiLeaks published thousands of CIA documents this week, claiming that they describe the agency's top secret surveillance problem.



The leaked documents suggested that CIA used a number of techniques for surveillance, including the ability to hack mobile devices, computers and televisions.