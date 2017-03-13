The Hill reports;

CNN to air Putin documentary: 'THE MOST POWERFUL MAN IN THE WORLD'

CNN will air a documentary Monday night about Russian President Vladimir Putin titled, "THE MOST POWERFUL MAN IN THE WORLD."

"What is the true nature of the relationship between Donald TrumpDonald TrumpCNN to air Putin documentary: 'THE MOST POWERFUL MAN IN THE WORLD' - and, what are the implications of their relationship for America and the world?" asks a CNN press release promoting the Fareed Zakaria special, which will air at 9 p.m.

Zakaria also "gets answers to the many questions that surround the extraordinary conclusion reached by American intelligence: that Putin likely approved the hacking of the U.S. election," according to the release.

Zakaria has been one of Trump's most outspoken critics on CNN, once calling the president a "bulls--t" artist" on live television.

"It's sort of amusing to watch â how's he going to pull it off this time? What is he going to argue? Usually he adds that the press hates him. But there's a term for this kind of thing. This is the mode of a bullshit artist," Zakaria said in August.

The special will also feature Julia Ioffe of the Atlantic, David Remnick of The New Yorker, former secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and former secretary of Defense Robert Gates.