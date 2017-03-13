Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 886 Seeds: 5060 Comments: 10927 Since: Oct 2013

CBO estimates 24 million lose coverage under GOP plan. The devastating report, explained. - Vox

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Vox
Seeded on Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:03 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Vox reports;

The Congressional Budget Office released Monday its long-awaited analysis of the Republican plan to replace Obamacare — and it contains some very bad news for supporters of the American Health Care Act. 

CBO projects that the Republican plan would cause 24 million Americans to lose coverage by 2026. This is a much bigger drop in coverage than experts had expected. Republican legislators will now be forced to answer questions about why tens of millions of Americans will lose coverage and how those people will fare under the new system.

The CBO projections also show that a promise President Trump and his advisors have made multiple times — that he’d draft a bill that covered everyone, or that no one would lose coverage under his plan — to be flatly false.

Full explainer in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor