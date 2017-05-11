Acting FBI chief: Comey firing won't stop Russia probe

AFP reports;

Washington (AFP) - The acting chief of the FBI told the US Congress Thursday that President Donald Trump's shock firing of James Comey will not derail the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump dismissed the FBI director citing his handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's emails, but opponents suspect his ouster was a bid to stall the Russia investigation, which is also looking into possible collusion between the Kremlin and Trump's team.

"There has been no effort to impede our investigation to date," acting FBI director Andrew McCabe told the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a hearing that capped two days of high drama provoked by the dismissal.

"You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing," he said. "All of the agents involved in the investigation are still in their positions."

McCabe meanwhile took issue with the White House's claim that Comey had lost the support of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's rank and file.

"Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does today," he told the committee. "I hold director Comey in the highest regard. I have the highest respect for his abilities and his integrity."