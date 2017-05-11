Rosenstein expected to brief all senators on Comey firing - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer have invited Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to brief all 100 senators on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, Schumer announced on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon.

While Rosenstein has not yet explicitly agreed to the request, Schumer and congressional aides said they believe the briefing is likely. Schumer said that he’d requested that the briefing occur early next week; a spokesman for McConnell (R-Ky.) said the majority leader is “working on scheduling a briefing” and will soon announce the date.

Trump said on NBC Thursday that he was going to fire Comey regardless of Rosenstein’s recommendation that he do so. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that means the “need for these briefings is even greater than it was this morning given what the president said this afternoon.”

“We need to understand the true nature of the events that led to director Comey’s dismissal: Why it happened and what it means for the investigation into the potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia as we move forward,” Schumer said. “The rule of law, the separation of powers and the strength and hallmarks of American democracy are at stake.”