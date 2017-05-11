NYT: Acting F.B.I. Chief Contradicts White House on Russia and Comey

NYT reports;

Acting F.B.I. Chief Contradicts White House on Russia and Comey

In a Private Dinner, Trump Demanded Loyalty. Comey Demurred.

WASHINGTON â The acting director of the F.B.I. contradicted the White House on two major issues on Thursday, the support of rank-and-file agents for the fired F.B.I. chief James B. Comey and the importance of its investigation into Russian election interference.

In a striking repudiation of official White House statements, the acting director, Andrew G. McCabe, said the inquiry was "highly significant" and pledged during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that the F.B.I. would resist any attempt to influence or hobble the investigation.

"Simply put," he said, "you cannot stop the men and women of the F.B.I. from doing the right thing."

That Mr. McCabe felt compelled to make those assertions was itself remarkable, a product of the unusually public effort by Mr. Trump and his aides to take public focus off the investigations into Russia's election meddling.