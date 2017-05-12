Trump warns Comey against leaking: He better hope there are no 'tapes' of our conversations - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump on Friday ratcheted-up the rhetoric against fired FBI Director James Comey, issuing a warning via Twitter to Comey that he shouldn’t leak information to the media.

“James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Trump wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

Trump fired Comey late Tuesday afternoon, a surprise move that set off a firestorm of controversy and criticism in Washington and beyond. Particularly eyebrow-raising was Trump’s assertion that he had received three separate assurances from the FBI director that he is not currently under investigation by the bureau.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau," Trump wrote in his letter to Comey, delivered to FBI headquarters by his longtime body guard while the director himself was actually in Los Angeles on bureau business.