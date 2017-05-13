UK foreign minister says Russia may try to interfere in election| Reuters

Reuters reports;

There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary.

In an interview with The Telegraph newspaper published on Saturday, the Conservative politician also said Russian president Vladimir Putin would "rejoice" if Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party won the June 8 election.

Referring to Putin, Johnson said: “Clearly we think that is what he did in America, it’s blatantly obvious that’s what he did in France [where incoming president Emmanuel Macron’s emails were hacked], in the western Balkans he is up to all sorts of sordid enterprises, so we have to be vigilant."

He said Putin wanted “to undermine faith in democracy altogether and to discredit the whole democratic process."

On Friday, Britain's health system was subjected to a major cyber attack.