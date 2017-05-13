Source: 4 to be interviewed for FBI Director post Saturday - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Top Justice Department officials are scheduled to interview four candidates Saturday to serve as FBI director on a permanent basis, a source familiar with the process told POLITICO Friday night.

The four potential nominees set to be interviewed are: acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), former Justice Department Criminal Division Chief Alice Fisher and New York state judge and former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan Michael Garcia.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are expected to conduct the interviews Saturday afternoon, the source said. Saturday's meetings are the first wave of interviews for the FBI director nomination, but more candidates are expected to be brought in later, the source said.