Trump And His Advisers Believe Loyalty to Him and Loyalty to the Country Are the Same Thing - The Atlantic

The Atlantic;

Thank you, Kellyanne Conway. On Thursday on Fox News, the President’s most polished defender told America the truth about why Donald Trump fired James Comey: Trump “expects people who are serving in his administration to be loyal to the country and to be loyal to the administration.” And he sees no distinction between the two.

He expected the FBI Director to be his personal cop, pursuing those “crimes” that he considered important, which is to say: “crimes” against him. When Comey instead used independent criteria to determine where the FBI should focus its resources, and what it should consider true, Trump was appalled. He figured Comey wasn’t doing his job.

This is the story that Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, Michael S. Schmidt and Peter Baker tell in Thursday’s New York Times, and which Philip Rucker, Ashley Parker, Sari Horvitz and Robert Costa tell, equally well, in Thursday’s Washington Post. Trump grew enraged that Comey did not publicly support his false claim that President Obama had ordered his wiretapping. He grew enraged that Comey appeared more focused on investigation the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia than investigating government leaks. Never did Trump display any recognition that, as FBI Director, Comey has the right, indeed the duty, to make his own decisions about what is legally important and what is factually true. No one in the White House appears to have told Trump that.