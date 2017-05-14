White House calls emergency meetings as global cyberattack spreads - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The Trump administration hastily called emergency meetings Friday and Saturday to contain fallout from the ongoing global ransomware campaign that has now hit victims in at least 150 countries, including the U.S.

On Friday, when the attacks started spreading throughout Europe and Asia, White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert chaired a meeting of the federal government’s so-called Cyber Response Group, which helps agencies coordinate their reactions to digital assaults, a source familiar with the matter told POLITICO.

...

The Cyber Response Group was only formalized last year in a presidential policy directive from then-President Barack Obama. In addition to getting all agencies on the same page during a cyberattack, the group helps coordinate broader digital defense policies.

Saturday morning at 9 a.m., after it had become clear the world was dealing with a unique digital ambush of unprecedented scale, Bossert also chaired a meeting of the NSC principals committee, which is composed of the senior-most administration officials, including Cabinet secretaries.

A senior administration official confirmed the meetings, which were first reported by Reuters.

Several Cabinet secretaries, deputy secretaries and "appropriate staff" attended the Saturday meeting, the official told POLITICO.