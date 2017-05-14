Poll: 29 percent approve of Comey's firing - POLITICO

Politico reports;

FBI Director James Comey's firing isn't well-supported by the American public, according to an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday.

Just 29 percent of respondents said they approve of Comey's firing, while 38 percent said they disapprove. Thirty-two percent of respondents said they don't know enough about the issue to have an opinion.

President Donald Trump fired Comey on Tuesday. The FBI has been conducting an investigation into interference in the 2016 election by Russia.

According to the poll, 46 percent of Americans agree with the statement that Trump fired Comey to slow down the FBI investigation of Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. In comparison, 38 percent of respondents said they agree that Comey was fired because of how he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

Seventy-eight percent of respondents are in support of an independent commission or special prosecutor to investigate Russia's involvement, while only 15 percent said that Congress should handle the investigation.