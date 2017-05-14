Europol director sees 'escalating' cyber threat - 5 ways to become a smaller target

Politico reports;

Europol director sees 'escalating' cyber threat

A worldwide ransomware attack that took place Friday has hit more than 200,000 victims across 150 countries, the chief of Europol said Sunday, and he urged governments, businesses and individuals to take action in the face of an "escalating" threat of cybercrime.

"We've never seen anything like this," the European policing agency's director Rob Wainwright said in an appearance on ITV's "Peston on Sunday" talk show in the U.K.

"The global reach is unprecedented," Wainwright said. "The latest count is over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries, and those victims, many of those will be businesses, including large corporations."

"We are in the face of an escalating threat," Wainwright added.