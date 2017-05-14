USAT reports;

Analysis: Donald Trump has biggest credibility gap of any president since Nixon

President Trump drew the biggest Inaugural crowd in history — except he didn't. President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the campaign — except there's no evidence that he did. Trump fired FBI director James Comey because the deputy attorney general concluded he had mishandled the Hillary Clinton email investigation — except now the president says it was his decision alone and cites the Russia investigation as the reason.

On issues big and small, substantive and cosmetic, the Trump White House has failed to give accurate accounts of what happened until photographs, records, reporting and, in some cases, the president's own words provide a new version of the facts. Even when confronted with evidence, the president and his spokespeople don't always acknowledge the need to correct a falsehood.

This doesn't seem to bother Trump.