Donald Trump closely tied to Russian mob, could face racketeering charges, Dutch TV doc claims | OregonLive.com

OregonLive reports;

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing."

This statement by Donald Trump is one of the most memorable of the 2016 presidential election campaign. Most voters saw it simply as the Republican nominee needling Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent, after WikiLeaks began posting hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee.

Malcolm Nance, an author, security consultant and former U.S. Navy intelligence officer, has a different view of it.

"When Trump made that statement on July 27th ," Nance says, "he knew Russian intelligence was working for him, in his favor."

Nance's comments are part of a stunning Dutch documentary, "The Dubious Friends of Donald Trump," about the U.S. president's alleged ties with Russian mobsters and other unsavory characters. The first episode of the doc, which states that Trump in the early 2000s became "dependent on shady cash flows," seeks to provide context for the allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian hackers and spies who sought to get Trump elected.

President Trump, the documentary claims, is deeply involved with Russian "syndicate crime boss" and former FBI informant Felix Sater. (Trump has stated he would have a hard time recognizing Sater if the man walked into the room.) The film also delves into Trump's longstanding business relationship with Kazakhstan-born Bayrock LLC chief Tevfik Arif, who Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio says "probably" has funneled illicit money into the U.S.

Bayrock, says the Pulitzer Prize-winning D'Antonio, is "led by people with extremely shadowy backgrounds and profiles."

Why would Trump, a famous and wealthy businessman for more than 30 years, get involved with such characters?

To answer that question, the documentary's producers turned to James Henry, a lawyer, tax-evasion expert and "economic investigator."

Henry says that because of Trump's 1990s bankruptcies, which were mostly related to his involvement in the casino business, "none of the major New York banks would lend to him. Trump was pretty much unfinanced-able."