Russia warns against 'intimidating' North Korea after its latest missile launch - The Washington Post

Russian President Vladimir Putin is urging foreign leaders to keep a cool head on North Korea.

Speaking in China, Putin condemned North Korea's latest missile launch as “dangerous.” But he also cautioned against “intimidating” the country, comments almost certainly directed at Washington.

“I would like to confirm that we are categorically against the expansion of the club of nuclear states, including through the Korean Peninsula,” Putin told reporters. “We are against it and consider it counterproductive, damaging, dangerous.”

The comments came just days after North Korea fired a ballistic missile; it flew about 450 miles and for 30 minutes. Aerospace expert John Schilling told the news agency Reuters that the test “represents a level of performance never before seen from a North Korean missile.”

According to the Associated Press, North Korea chose a high angle for the launch to “avoid neighboring countries.” If shot at a standard trajectory, experts say, the missile would have traveled about 2,500 miles, far enough to hit the U.S. Air Force base in Guam. It's part of the Pyongyang government's broader strategy to develop a long-range missile (armed with a nuclear warhead) that could strike the United States, a flight of about 4,800 miles.