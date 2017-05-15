Donald Trump and the Myth of Exercise Depleting Energy - The Atlantic

The Atlantic;

In September, a concerned elementary-school teacher asked a question of the soon-to-be President Donald Trump from among the audience at The Dr. Oz Show: “How would you go about handling the obesity problem in the country—especially among children—and the fact that many schools are not providing enough exercise and recess time?”

The septuagenarian did not hesitate to respond. Words came in authoritative bursts: “That is a school thing, to a certain extent. I guess you could say it’s a hereditary thing, too, I would imagine. It certainly is a hereditary thing, but a lot of schools aren’t providing proper food because they have budget problems, and they’re buying cheaper food and not as good of food, and the big thing—when I went to school I always loved sports, and I would always—I loved to eat and I loved sports, and it worked, because I could do both.”

Oz sat beside him, nodding intently. Trump continued. “A lot of schools today, they don’t have sports programs, and that is a big problem. I would try and open that up. I’m a big believer in the whole world of sports. I would try and open that up.”

...

I don’t check my phone much when running, but when something comes from The Atlantic’s David Graham, I stop what I’m doing. I was finishing a run along Rock Creek on Sunday evening when he alerted me to a story from The Washington Post. The headline: “Trump Thinks That Exercising Too Much Uses Up the Body’s ‘Finite’ Energy.”

Good Lord. I turned for home and started typing, full of energy from the run. Graham wasn’t the only one who sent me the story that night. It cites a Trump quote in the latest New Yorker, in which the commander-in-chief said he gave up sports after college because he “believed the human body was like a battery, with a finite amount of energy, which exercise only depleted.”

This is exactly right. The body is a battery. The key to longevity and power is to sit perfectly still and keep the body constantly full of food. It will last indefinitely.