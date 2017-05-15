Report: Trump revealed classified intel in Russia meeting - Axios

Axios reports;

President Trump revealed highly classified information in a meeting with Russian Foreign Secretary Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, potentially damaging relations with a key source of intelligence on ISIS, according to the Washington Post.

A source told the Post Trump discussed material with the highest level of classification, and "revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies."

Trump seemed to be "boasting about his inside knowledge of the looming threat" before describing a specific ISIS plot and where it was detected, per the report. The intelligence-sharing system through which the U.S. learned of the plot is incredibly sensitive.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster: "The president and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation. ... At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly."