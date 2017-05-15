White House pushes back against report Trump shared classified info with Russians - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The White House went into fresh damage control mode on Monday, pushing back against a Washington Post report that Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador last week, the latest scandal to engulf the embattled White House.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster briefly spoke to reporters gathered at the White House and issued a terse denial without taking any questions. “The story that came out tonight as reported is false,” McMaster said.

"At no time, at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known."

He concluded with, “I was in the room. It didn’t happen.”

The White House also issued statements from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell and McMaster that attempted to pour cold water on the report.

"This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced," Powell said in the statement.