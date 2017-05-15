Newsvine

The 'Washington 'Post' scoop on Trump's Russia leak sets new reader record

USAT reports;

For The Washington Post, Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving.

According to Glenn Kessler, the paper's "fact checker," their scoop Monday that President Trump revealed classified intelligence to Russian diplomats broke the Post's record for readers per second clicking on the article.

Kessler said the newsroom broke into applause at the news of the new record.

And which story held the previous record? It was the revelation of the infamous 2006 Access Hollywood audio recording in which Trump bragged about being able to grope women.

In announcing the news on Twitter, Kessler himself got fact checked after initially tweeting the story set a new record for readers per minute, rather than seconds.

 

