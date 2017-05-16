Donald Trump is a serious threat to American national security - Vox

Vox reports;

The best known is the decades-old Five Eyes agreement between the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia that calls for the nations to share information and not carry out espionage missions against each other.

But the US also maintains formal and informal intelligence-sharing arrangements with countries closer to the main battlefields of the war against ISIS and al-Qaeda. Those include deals with Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and other Middle Eastern nations that have worked hard to develop granular knowledge of the terror groups that threaten them at least as much as they threaten the West.

Those are also precisely the kinds of agreements that could fall apart because of Trump’s cavalier decision to give Russia information Washington had received from one of its allies in the terror fight. As the Washington Post’s Greg Miller and Greg Jaffe write:

"The information the president relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government, officials said.

The partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia, and officials said Trump’s decision to do so endangers cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State."

We don’t yet know which country had its secrets given to Moscow, nor the exact details of the intelligence Trump shared. (The Post said the information had to do with an ISIS “terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.”)

One thing is very clear, however: Trump doesn’t seem to know or care about the possible repercussions of his actions. Russia would once have devoted enormous amounts of resources toward trying to gain insight into what an American president was thinking or what kinds of deals the US was striking with other nations. In the age of Trump, that information is literally handed to them in the Oval Office on a whim.

“I get great intel,” Trump boasted to Lavrov, according to a source who recounted that conversation to the Post. “I have people brief me on great intel every day.”

The problem is that those people thought they were briefing Donald Trump. They didn’t realize they were also briefing Vladimir Putin.