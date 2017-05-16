Ex-intelligence leaders: 'Nightmare' if Trump leaked to Russia - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump’s allegedly loose lips with the Russians could have caused serious damage to U.S. efforts to counter the Islamic State, intelligence experts and former government security officials of both parties said Monday night.

And if Monday’s Washington Post story is true, they said, it raises new questions about the president’s preparedness to handle the highly sensitive information that’s an inherent part of his job.

"If true, it is another indication that you cannot possibly control this guy," Wayne White, a senior intelligence official at the State Department during the George W. Bush administration, told POLITICO. "There are red lines that even presidents are not supposed to be crossing. He has to be protecting his own assets. It is really frightening for our people, especially the people who managed the relationship in getting the information."

"This is really the nightmare scenario for the intelligence community," Ned Price, a former CIA officer and member of the National Security Council staff under former President Barack Obama, told MSNBC.

Eliot Cohen, another Bush-era State Department official and professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins School of International Studies, called the report "appalling."

"If accidental, it would be a firing offense for anyone else," Cohen tweeted. "If deliberate, it would be treason."