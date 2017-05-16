Trump confronts global cyber crisis with a staff marked by vacancies - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The global malware attack that has crippled hospitals, businesses and foreign government computers is confronting a Trump administration that still hasn’t filled many of the top cybersecurity slots that are critical for handling this kind of crisis.

The dozens of vacant roles with major cyber responsibilities — not all of which are on the front lines in a crisis — include a permanent director for the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity wing, the government’s first responder for many digital emergencies. The raft of openings creates a risk that the government will be slow to respond to trouble, and that federal agencies and private companies will have trouble finding help when they need it, cybersecurity experts and former officials say.

In an emergency, “they’re the folks you turn to and say, ‘go do this,’” said Chris Cummiskey, a former acting undersecretary and deputy undersecretary at DHS.

“They've been able to hold the line this week,” Cummiskey added, crediting the White House for convening emergency meetings late Friday and over the weekend. “But if this goes up the chain and gets much more aggressive … you really don’t want to have those positions vacant.”

In the longer term, the vacancies could hamper the administration’s ability to order policy changes and network patches in response to the first big cyber crisis of Trump’s term.

So far the United States has escaped the havoc that the spreading “ransomware” attack has created in at least 150 countries, including turmoil in British hospitals and the forced shutdown of auto plants in France and Romania. No U.S. banks, power plants or other critical targets have taken hits yet.