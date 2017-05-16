Hackers linked to ransomware threaten 'wine of the month' type leaks

USAT reports;

The Shadow Brokers hacking crew that took credit for leaking the cyberweapon used in last week's global ransomware attack says it plans a "data dump of the month" service starting in June.

The group says its monthly menu could include anything from Web browser tools to compromised data on Russian, Chinese, Iranian or North Korean nuclear and missile programs.

"TheShadowBrokers is launching new monthly subscription model. Is being like wine of month club," the group says in a communique released Tuesday in its typically choppy English. "Each month peoples can be paying membership fee, then getting members only data dump each month. What members doing with data after is up to members."

Shadow Brokers leaked the "Eternal Blue" computer exploit in April, and Microsoft said it had apparently been obtained from NSA stockpiles. White House Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert said the code "was not a tool developed by the NSA to hold ransom data" but did not say whether the exploitable flaw the ransomware was based on came from NSA cyber tools.

The tool was used by another group of hackers to infect hundreds of thousands of computers with the WannaCry virus last week. The identity of that group hasn't been determined, but cybersecurity firms have discovered similarities to previous attacks linked to the Lazarus Group, a hacking team tied to North Korea.

The massive attack Friday from the “WannaCry” malware crippled more than 20% of hospitals in the United Kingdom and affected more than 200,000 victims in 150 countries. The attack mostly impacted computers in Europe and Asia and spared North America.