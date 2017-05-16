Report: Israel was source of intel Trump shared with Russia - Axios

Axios reports;

Israel was the source of classified information President Trump reportedly shared with top Russian officials last week, "a current and a former U.S. official familiar with how the U.S. obtained the information" told The New York Times.

Why this matters: Trump is set to visit Israel — the closest U.S. ally in the Middle East — during his upcoming trip abroad. The claims that that Trump passed classified information shared by Israel to Russia could be detrimental to the U.S./Israel relationship.

As the NYT points out, it also leaves the door open for Russia to share that information with its close ally Iran — one of Israel's biggest adversaries.