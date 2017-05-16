Trump talks, Russia listens, Israel reacts - Axios

Axios extensive summary of events;

As the aftershocks from the Washington Post report that President Trump shared classified information with the Russians reverberate through Washington, the White House is insisting that Trump's actions were "wholly appropriate," and more details are emerging about what exactly was disclosed.

The New York times reported that Israel was the source of the intelligence, with Israeli intel officials confirming that to Buzzfeed News and describing the disclosure as their "worst fears confirmed.

"The information was related to an ISIS plot to bomb U.S.-bound flights, per Buzzfeed.

Trump's position: "We had a very, very successful meeting with the foreign minister of Russia… we want to get as many to help fight terrorism as possible."