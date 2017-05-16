Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn probe - Axios

Axios reports;

President Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey in February to shut down the federal government's investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, per the NY Times.

The source: Comey wrote a memo immediately after the Oval Office meeting, which states that Trump said, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go."

Stay tuned: The NYT notes that Comey wrote a memo after every interaction with the president, including some that remain classified, so there might be more shoes yet to drop.

Why it matters: It's the biggest bombshell yet regarding Trump's flouting of presidential norms — in this case, attempting to use the power of the presidency to interfere with an ongoing investigation at the FBI and Department of Justice.