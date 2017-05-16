Read the full Jason Chaffetz letter to FBI on Comey memos - Axios

Axios: Chaffetz letter to FBI;
The letter, addressed from Chaffetz to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe:
Today, the New York Times reported former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey memorialized the content of phone calls and meetings with the President in a series of internal memoranda. At least one such memorandum reportedly describes a conversation in which the President referenced the FBI investigation of former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and said to Comey, "I hope you can let this go."
According to the report, "Mr. Comey created similar memos — including some that are classified — about every phone call and meeting he had with the president." If true, these memoranda raise questions as to whether the President attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen. Flynn. So the Committee can consider that question, and others, provide, no later than May 24, 2017, all memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the President.
The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is the principal oversight committee of the House of Representatives and may at "any time" investigate "any matter" as set forth in House Rule X. An attachment to this letter provides additional information about responding to the Committee's request. Thank you for your attention to this matter.