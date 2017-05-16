Republicans may be reaching their breaking point with Trump - POLITICO

Politico reports;

There was a distinct shift among GOP lawmakers after news that the president allegedly pressured James Comey to drop an FBI investigation.

For Republicans on Capitol Hill, Donald Trump may have finally gone too far.

Tuesday's report that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the criminal investigation into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn was more than just another embarrassing revelation for a president used to a near-daily barrage of scandal and staff intrigue.

Republicans are privately beginning to worry that they may one day have to sit in judgment of Trump, or that more damaging information from Comey could force the president to step down. Within hours of Tuesday's report by The New York Times, there was a distinct shift among congressional Republicans, who until now have mostly resisted criticizing Trump, let alone demanding the president be held to account for all he says or does.