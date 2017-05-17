EU left in dark as Trump shares intel with Russia – POLITICO

Politico reports;

While EU commissioners demanded justification for disruptive air safety moves, Trump was sharing intel with Lavrov.

The European Union was kept in the dark by the White House about the specific intelligence behind U.S. plans to expand laptop bans on passenger planes even after President Donald Trump shared it with Russia.

EU officials said cooperation on the electronics ban is nevertheless ongoing. But the fact that Trump made such sensitive intelligence available to the Kremlin before longtime European allies casts a shadow over his visit to Brussels next week.

One EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said communications with American officials about their plans to extend the ban — potentially to Europe — had been “weird” and specific information almost “non-existent.”

“It is somewhat surprising that intel was shared, on this issue, with Russian [Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov before being shared with ministers of allied countries,” another EU diplomatic official, also speaking off-the-record, told POLITICO Brussels Playbook.

Senior officials confirmed that neither Trump nor any of his senior intelligence aides had called European Council President Donald Tusk or European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to brief them on the intelligence shared with Lavrov, which apparently pointed to a specific threat that Islamic State terrorists were trying to make a bomb that could be hidden in a laptop or other personal electronic devices.