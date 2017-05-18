Trump lashes out over special counsel appointment - CNNPolitics.com

CNN reports;

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at the appointment of a special counsel -- made by his own Justice Department -- to oversee the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with his campaign.

"With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special (counsel) appointed," he tweeted.

"This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history," he added.