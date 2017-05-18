Newsvine

Analysis: A crisis Trump can't manage with tweet or taunt

Seeded by Kenm77
Thu May 18, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is facing a crisis he can’t manage with a tweet or a taunt.

The appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel overseeing the federal government’s Russia investigation has dramatically raised the legal and political stakes and put Trump’s young presidency in dangerous territory just four months after he was sworn into office.

White House and campaign records may be subpoenaed, and Trump’s presidential privilege to keep West Wing conversations private could be challenged. Current and former staffers probably will have to hire pricey lawyers and sit for interviews. Trump himself may have to answer questions.

And even if Trump’s campaign is ultimately cleared of wrongdoing, the shadow of an investigation will hang over the White House for months or even years.

“They will govern with constant fear of bombshell news being around the corner,” said Julian Zelizer, a history professor at Princeton University.

Trump has long maintained that he and his associates had no nefarious ties to Russia. In a written statement shortly after Mueller’s appointment was announced, Trump said a thorough investigation will confirm “there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity.”

The Justice Department’s decision to put Mueller in charge of the investigation comes as the White House was already reeling from a series of self-inflicted controversies.

