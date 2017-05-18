How Trump learned about the special prosecutor - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The latest blow to the president came as he interviewed candidates to replace the FBI director he had fired eight days earlier.

A battalion of White House aides entered the Oval Office together to present a unified front after the bombshell.

The Justice Department had appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the probe into Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 presidential election, White House counsel Don McGahn had just told President Donald Trump. Many of Trump’s top aides gathered with the president Wednesday evening just after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein signed the order and called McGahn — and just before the news exploded publicly in Washington.

Trump handled it better than anyone expected, according to a person in the room. His reaction was “extremely measured,” another said.

He didn't yell or scream. He told the assembled crowd they had nothing to hide.

But that levelheadedness was quickly replaced Thursday morning by a wounded tweeter in chief lashing out — as some of his staffers had been expecting the news would bring out.

“With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed!” Trump tweeted, after an unusually quiet 24 hours online.

He added in a second tweet: “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”